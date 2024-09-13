How your diet choices can help limit the climate crisis
According to the Earth Day organisation, if everyone was to go meatless one day a week there would be a major decrease in greenhouse gas emissions globally. Staggeringly, choosing to skip eating meat and cheese on one day each week would be the equivalent of taking a car off the road for five whole weeks.
With this in mind, below are the top-rated venues across Wigan offering vegetarian dishes to their customers, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. Bindi of Aspull
The eatery, located on Lucas Nook Road, is praised by customers for its “brilliant vegetarian options”.
2. The Raj, Wigan
Described as “truly lush” by one customer, The Raj on Woodhouse Lane happily caters for all things vegetarian.
3. Primrose Farm- Dining and Carvery, Pemberton
Offering vegetarian carvery options and vegetarian breakfast choices, this restaurant is favoured on Tripadvisor for its accommodations for vegetarians.
4. Olive Garden, Standish
The restaurant on Preston Road in Standish is praised by customers for its “excellent choice” of vegetarian options.
5. The White Lion, Wrightington
With both vegetarian and vegan options for all meals throughout the day, customers seeking a meatless meal will certainly find what they’re looking for here.
6. La Mama, Standish
Rated highly for its “large number of vegetarian options”, the Italian restaurant on High Street in Standish is ideal for those wanting to lower their meat consumption.
Although this is not suggesting that people should completely give up meat altogether, it’s interesting to see how much difference we can all make with such a small change to our daily routines.
