Huge cloud of smoke over Wigan caused by burning tyres

The dark fumes started to appear in the sky at around 10am, and came from the direction of Platt Bridge.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) are currently dealing with the situation and have confirmed the smoke is a result of burning tyres at a traveller site in Bickershaw.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “Five fire engines from Wigan, Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth and a control unit from Rochdale were called to a fire on Bickershaw Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge cloud of smoke was caused by burning tyres

“The fire involves an HGV trailer containing tyres. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using jets to extinguish the fire. The incident has since been scaled down to two pumps and crews remain at the scene dampening down remaining hotspots.

“The incident is causing a lot of smoke and people living locally in the area are please asked to keep their doors and windows shut until the smoke clears.”

Some social media reports also claim there had been explosions in the area.

Onlookers took to social media to share photos of the smoke, which could clearly be seen from Scotsmans Flash.

Smoke was noticed at around 10am this morning

We will continue to provide any further updates throughout the day.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.