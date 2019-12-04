Hundreds of new trees planted in Wigan to mark National Tree Week

Wigan Council have been supplying 500 free saplings to groups of volunteers and communities as part of National Tree Week.

Trees have been planted at sites such as Alexandra Park, Pennington Flash Country Park, Westlake and Three Sisters Local Nature Reserve.

Alexandra Park has seen new trees planted

This will be followed by the end of the year with 1200 “whips” being planted at Bickershaw country park.

The donations are part of the annual campaign which celebrates trees and the impact they have on the environment and wellbeing, while coinciding with the onset of the winter tree-planting season.

To mark the start of the week, a group of volunteers from the Friends of Lilford Park joined the Green Crew CIC, to plant 50 trees in Lilford Park.

The authority has also been taking part in the Big Climate Fightback initiative. For this, the Woodland Trust is calling on one million people to pledge to plant a tree to help fight the ever-growing concern around the effects of climate change and global warming.

Council environment director Paul Barton said: “We are pleased to be able to do our bit to highlight National Tree Week and support the Big Climate Fight Back as well as working towards

Wigan council’s green ambitions and its important decision to declare a climate emergency.

“We welcome these two major initiatives to support our plans to make sure the borough and its residents benefit from better air quality and a more sustainable future.”

Council staff joined volunteers from Lancashire Wildlife Trust and Friends of Borsdane Group in Hindley to plant 20 trees in the woodland and carry out drainage works to paths which flood during periods of heavy rainfall.

Penny McGinty, assistant director of corporate contracts and assets, said: “These tree-planting initiatives can help to disperse harmful pollutants, lock up carbon, reduce local surface flooding as well as providing a home for climate-threatened wildlife.”

Wigan’s new biodiversity officer Kieran Sayer said: “Alongside fighting climate change and pollution, planting trees and volunteering is known to aid feelings of wellbeing and is great for the overall look and feel of the community; as well as attracting wildlife. It is a great project to get involved with because you can plant one tree in your back garden or volunteer in bigger projects like ours.”