Hygiene ratings - How many stars has your favourite eatery been awarded?

Health inspectors have dished out top marks to more than 65 per cent of Wigan’s eateries in the most recent round of hygiene ratings.
Surprise visits were made at 78 food serving establishments across the borough in February, and ratings of Four and Five were handed out to 51 of them.
There were 36 venues awarded the highest possible rating of Five, while 15 earned a Four.
On the opposite end of the scale, one eatery, Kaths Cosy Cafe in Ashton, was the unlucky recipient of the dreaded Zero score, while seven establishments achieved the second-lowest rating of One.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2019:
FIVE STARS
Annie’s Bakery, Private address
B & M Retail Ltd, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Cake by Lola, 31 Yarnside Close, Atherton
Cest La Vie Catering, Private address
Colliers Arms, 105 Sale Lane, Tyldesley
Country Larder, The Galleries, Wigan
Doing Bits Street Food and Desserts Ltd, 54 Heath Street, Golborne
Formby’s, 146 Wigan Road, Hindley
Freemasons Arms, 1-6 Clapgate Lane, Winstanley
Goody Udders, 21 Garside Grove, Wigan
Holly Tree Day Nursery, 9 Tracks Lane, Billinge
Janette Nicholls, Ledgard Avenue, Leigh Sports Village
Kates Kindergarten, 74 Smith’s Lane, Hindley
KFC, 1 Smithy Green, Ince
Lily & Arthur’s, 37 Mesnes Road, Swinley
Little Acorns Private Day Nursery, 279 Bolton Road, Atherton
McColl’s, 406 Manchester Road, Astley
Metrofresh Orrell Newfold Community Primary School, St James Road, Orrell
Miller and Carter Steakhouse (Mitchells & Butlers), 322 Newton Road, Lowton
Montrose Hall, Sherwood Crescent, Wigan
Mr Wang’s Restaurant, 70 Frog Lane, Wigan
Mrs Brown’s Bakery, 12 Glastonbury Road, Tyldesley
Pem Butty Box, 1 Smethurst Lane, Pemberton
Perola Do Mar, 98 Railway Road, Leigh
Power Kitchen, Great George Street, Wigan
Queens Service Station (Subway and Londis), East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley
Real Ale Revolution, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Red Robin, 1 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
Redwood House Childrens Nursery Ltd, 128 Orrell Road, Orrell
Relish, Private address
Room Four Ltd, 58 Legh Street, Golborne
Ryecroft Rare Breeds, Brocstedes Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
St Lukes Parish Hall, 10 Lodge Road, Orrell
Summat to Ate, 48-50 Market Street, Hindley
The Westleigh School, Westleigh Lane, Leigh
Tyldesley Primary School Before and After School Club, Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley
Yong Fung, 6 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
FOUR STARS
ABC Pre-School Ltd, Leigh Road, Atherton
Bindi of Aspull, Wigan Road, Aspull
Bizee Kidz, 2a Worsley Street, Wigan
Canon Sharples After School Club and Breakfast Club, Whelley
Chimney Stack Cakes, Private address
Gaskells Fish and Chips, 156 St James Road, Orrell
Junes Farmhouse BBQ, New Market Street, Wigan
Leigh St Johns Before and After School Club, Kirkhall Lane, Leigh
Little Dolphin Play Group, Astley Street, Tyldesley
Ovendoor, New Market Street, Wigan
Patsons Supermarket, 196 Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan
Sainsburys, Parsonage Way, Leigh
Tasty Snacks, 160 Manchester Road, Ince
The Whistling Wren, Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village
Totally Baked, 17 Squires Lane, Tyldesley
THREE STARS
Blend ‘n Shake, 64 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Charlie Park Indoor Play Area, Bolton Road, Atherton
Continental Pizza, 280 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Fortune Palace, 103-105 Market Street, Atherton
Little People Day Nursery, Holly Road, Aspull
Peking Palace, 147 Poolstock, Wigan
Poacher’s Arms, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Potters Bar, Church Street, Standish
St Judes Pre School, Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes
Stadium Chippy, 300a Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill
Tamarind Table, 31a-33a Leigh Road, Leigh
The Allotment, 200 Wigan Lane, Wigan
TWO STARS
Beehive Community Centre, Lindale Road, Worsley
Chan’s, 131 Manchester Road, Tyldesley
Chilli, 63 Chapel Street, Leigh
Healthy at Home, Private address
Spoons Cafe/Deli, 4 Woodhouse Drive, Wigan
Topnosh Queen of Catering, 85 High Street, Golborne
ONE STAR
Beestons Bakery, 45 Walthew Lane, Hindley
Blue Spice, 51 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Familial Pizzeria, 47 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge
Homemade, 158 Holden Road, Leigh
Mr Pizza, 57 Chapel Street, Leigh
Pemberton Fish Bar, 613 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
Spice Essence, 4 Moss Lane, Platt Bridge
ZERO STARS
Kaths Cosy Cafe, 2 Garswood Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield