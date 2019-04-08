Hygiene ratings - How many stars has your favourite eatery been awarded?

Health inspectors have dished out top marks to more than 65 per cent of Wigan’s eateries in the most recent round of hygiene ratings.



Surprise visits were made at 78 food serving establishments across the borough in February, and ratings of Four and Five were handed out to 51 of them.

Hygiene ratings

There were 36 venues awarded the highest possible rating of Five, while 15 earned a Four.

On the opposite end of the scale, one eatery, Kaths Cosy Cafe in Ashton, was the unlucky recipient of the dreaded Zero score, while seven establishments achieved the second-lowest rating of One.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “good, “three” indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two. Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement”.

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of April 2019:

FIVE STARS

Annie’s Bakery, Private address

B & M Retail Ltd, Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Cake by Lola, 31 Yarnside Close, Atherton

Cest La Vie Catering, Private address

Colliers Arms, 105 Sale Lane, Tyldesley

Country Larder, The Galleries, Wigan

Doing Bits Street Food and Desserts Ltd, 54 Heath Street, Golborne

Formby’s, 146 Wigan Road, Hindley

Freemasons Arms, 1-6 Clapgate Lane, Winstanley

Goody Udders, 21 Garside Grove, Wigan

Holly Tree Day Nursery, 9 Tracks Lane, Billinge

Janette Nicholls, Ledgard Avenue, Leigh Sports Village

Kates Kindergarten, 74 Smith’s Lane, Hindley

KFC, 1 Smithy Green, Ince

Lily & Arthur’s, 37 Mesnes Road, Swinley

Little Acorns Private Day Nursery, 279 Bolton Road, Atherton

McColl’s, 406 Manchester Road, Astley

Metrofresh Orrell Newfold Community Primary School, St James Road, Orrell

Miller and Carter Steakhouse (Mitchells & Butlers), 322 Newton Road, Lowton

Montrose Hall, Sherwood Crescent, Wigan

Mr Wang’s Restaurant, 70 Frog Lane, Wigan

Mrs Brown’s Bakery, 12 Glastonbury Road, Tyldesley

Pem Butty Box, 1 Smethurst Lane, Pemberton

Perola Do Mar, 98 Railway Road, Leigh

Power Kitchen, Great George Street, Wigan

Queens Service Station (Subway and Londis), East Lancashire Road, Tyldesley

Real Ale Revolution, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Red Robin, 1 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

Redwood House Childrens Nursery Ltd, 128 Orrell Road, Orrell

Relish, Private address

Room Four Ltd, 58 Legh Street, Golborne

Ryecroft Rare Breeds, Brocstedes Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

St Lukes Parish Hall, 10 Lodge Road, Orrell

Summat to Ate, 48-50 Market Street, Hindley

The Westleigh School, Westleigh Lane, Leigh

Tyldesley Primary School Before and After School Club, Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley

Yong Fung, 6 Warrington Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

FOUR STARS

ABC Pre-School Ltd, Leigh Road, Atherton

Bindi of Aspull, Wigan Road, Aspull

Bizee Kidz, 2a Worsley Street, Wigan

Canon Sharples After School Club and Breakfast Club, Whelley

Chimney Stack Cakes, Private address

Gaskells Fish and Chips, 156 St James Road, Orrell

Junes Farmhouse BBQ, New Market Street, Wigan

Leigh St Johns Before and After School Club, Kirkhall Lane, Leigh

Little Dolphin Play Group, Astley Street, Tyldesley

Ovendoor, New Market Street, Wigan

Patsons Supermarket, 196 Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan

Sainsburys, Parsonage Way, Leigh

Tasty Snacks, 160 Manchester Road, Ince

The Whistling Wren, Turner Way, Leigh Sports Village

Totally Baked, 17 Squires Lane, Tyldesley

THREE STARS

Blend ‘n Shake, 64 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Charlie Park Indoor Play Area, Bolton Road, Atherton

Continental Pizza, 280 Wigan Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Fortune Palace, 103-105 Market Street, Atherton

Little People Day Nursery, Holly Road, Aspull

Peking Palace, 147 Poolstock, Wigan

Poacher’s Arms, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Potters Bar, Church Street, Standish

St Judes Pre School, Tyrer Avenue, Worsley Mesnes

Stadium Chippy, 300a Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill

Tamarind Table, 31a-33a Leigh Road, Leigh

The Allotment, 200 Wigan Lane, Wigan

TWO STARS

Beehive Community Centre, Lindale Road, Worsley

Chan’s, 131 Manchester Road, Tyldesley

Chilli, 63 Chapel Street, Leigh

Healthy at Home, Private address

Spoons Cafe/Deli, 4 Woodhouse Drive, Wigan

Topnosh Queen of Catering, 85 High Street, Golborne

ONE STAR

Beestons Bakery, 45 Walthew Lane, Hindley

Blue Spice, 51 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Familial Pizzeria, 47 Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge

Homemade, 158 Holden Road, Leigh

Mr Pizza, 57 Chapel Street, Leigh

Pemberton Fish Bar, 613 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Spice Essence, 4 Moss Lane, Platt Bridge

ZERO STARS

Kaths Cosy Cafe, 2 Garswood Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield