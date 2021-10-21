IN PICTURES: Tree-mendous project at Wigan school

NewsTeaching assistant Lesley Roberts, left, and head teacher Stephen Wallace, right. IN PICTURES: Tree-mendous project at Wigan schoolPupils at Hindley Junior and Infants school have been doing their bit for the environment, as every one of its 205 pupils have planted a tree on the school field to help reduce the carbon footprint.By The NewsroomThursday, 21st October 2021, 1:30 pmUpdated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:31 pm Pupils have been learning about climate change, biodiversity and nature. 1. . Photo Sales2. . Photo Sales3. . Photo Sales4. Teaching assistant and head of the school gardening club Pam Maloney, centre, with pupils. Photo SalesWiganNext Page Page 1 of 2