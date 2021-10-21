Teaching assistant Lesley Roberts, left, and head teacher Stephen Wallace, right.

IN PICTURES: Tree-mendous project at Wigan school

Pupils at Hindley Junior and Infants school have been doing their bit for the environment, as every one of its 205 pupils have planted a tree on the school field to help reduce the carbon footprint.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:31 pm

Pupils have been learning about climate change, biodiversity and nature.

