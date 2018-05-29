IN PICTURES: Wigan Comic-Con 2018

The borough’s caped crusaders and masked villains were out in force at the weekend to mark the return of Wigan Comic-Con.

The annual fantasy, sci-fi and comic convention returned to town for the sixth time, taking place at Robin Park and featuring a jam-packed roster of activities and special celebrity guests.

Famous graphic novel artists and writers also rocked up to host talks and sign memorabilia, alongside trade stalls selling all kinds of geeky merchandise from action figures to comic books.

Classic arcade machines were put in place throughout the venue to help scratch that retro gaming itch too.

The event was a chance for Wiganers to let out their inner geekiness in its entirety.

Attendees traditionally flock to comic-cons dressed as their favourite pop culture icons, ranging from simple costume shop outfits to detailed, professionally-made ensembles.

In fact, the outfits are such an integral part of the experience that a cosplay (costume play) competition was also be held to decide whose efforts in the design department were the most impressive.

The convention was such a success that it is surely set to return to Wigan for a seventh year next summer.