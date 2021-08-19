by Kirsty Louise Espinoza

IN PICTURES: World Photo Day - Scenes and nature

We've selected 30 of the best photos of landscapes and nature, sent in by readers to celebrate World Photo Day.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:58 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 5:37 pm

1.

Haigh Hall canal by Janette Bradley.

2.

The beautiful sunset at Crosby beach by Katie Louise Burke.

3.

Lynton North Devon by Francine Garvey.

4.

by Gabriella Dooey

