Increasing concern for missing 63-year-old man from Southport

Bernard Hunter was last seen in Cypress Road, Southport at around 9.40am on Tuesday, October 12.

The 63-year-old is described as 5ft 7in tall, of large build with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a black raincoat, black t-shirt, light jeans and walking boots.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Bernard's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him."

Bernard is believed to have links to Southport, Bootle, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 1545 of October 12.

Police said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 63-year-old Bernard Hunter

