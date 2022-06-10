Injured photographer 'immensely grateful' for help after accident at beauty spot

Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team was called to Fairy Glen, near Appley Bridge, to help when the man fell and broke his ankle on Wednesday.

He was already being supported by other people in the area, who stepped in to help after the accident.

Fairy Glen

The team shared a message detailing his experience on its Facebook page.

He said: “It seems those wonderful mountain rescue volunteers don’t just attend to casualties stranded on the likes of Striding Edge.

"I was doing some photography at Fairy Glen. I descended a shallow valley to take some photos of a waterfall – in hindsight, a foolish thing to do given how wet and slippery the area was. I’d all but reached the bottom of the valley when I went over on my ankle, breaking it and leaving me pretty much stranded.

“Thankfully, there were some Good Samaritans in Fairy Glen who looked after me and also called mountain rescue, recognising that an ambulance crew would have great difficulty in reaching me.

"The mountain rescue team was superb: friendly, good-humoured and caring: and ‘stretchering’ me out of Fairy Glen to the awaiting ambulance was carried out with military precision. Thanks, guys, you’re brilliant and I’m immensely grateful."

Visitors have flocked to the picturesque Fairy Glen in recent years, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic.