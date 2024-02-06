Innovative storytelling app is seeking peoples’ stories on life and love in lockdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An innovative augmented reality storytelling app is inviting the people of Wigan to share their stories of love during the Coronavirus pandemic.

GeoStories, a female-founded tech startup based in Sheffield, is revolutionising the way people listen to stories. The app, which is free to download from the App store or Google Play, utilises GPS location technology to create a powerful storytelling experience, featuring compelling audio dramas enhanced by screen-based content and augmented reality.

‘Love In A Pandemic’ is their latest project which is funded by Arts Council England, and the company is asking the people of Yorkshire to submit their personal stories and experiences of love during the pandemic - from captured moments, memories, thank you’s and testimonies – join in a celebration of life, hope, courage, and love by sharing your story and seeing it featured on the GeoStories app. Submissions can be written, voice notes, videos or pictures.

Alongside the Love In A Pandemic project are two new GeoStories called ‘The Great Mortality’ and ‘A Love Apart’. Set in Eyam in 1665, when the village is locked down to prevent the plague from spreading, ‘The Great Mortality’ is the story of siblings Marshall and Grace Howe who have their own lockdown turmoil to deal with as Marshall fulfils his duties as the village Sexton responsible for burying the dead.

A Love Apart' features young lovers, Emmott Sydall and Rowland Torre. Emmott is isolated as Eyam is locked down. Rowland separated from his love Emmott, in nearby Stoney Middleton. They meet in secret to keep their love alive amidst the fear and uncertainty that looms over them.

Despite taking place over 400 years ago, The Great Mortality and A Love Apart share many commonalities with the Coronavirus pandemic that we have just lived through. These engaging, parallel stories explore the themes of love, loss, survival and being forced away from our loved ones during unprecedented times.

Amanda Pearce, Founder of GeoStories said “This is an incredible opportunity for members of the public to share stories of their lockdown experiences and be a part of living history. You don’t have to be a writer to submit - we want to hear from everyone. The pandemic was a transformative time for so many people and we can’t wait to feature peoples’ real stories in Love In A Pandemic.

The majority of the stories that are submitted will be published on the GeoStories app and a select few will be showcased at an exhibition at Eyam Church on Saturday 23rd March.”

When people use the GeoStories app they are transported into a story using engaging audio, storytelling and augmented reality. Each GeoStory takes the user through a powerful journey which unlocks different chapters. People can either enjoy each GeoStory from the comfort of their homes, or they can physically visit the place in which the story takes place, where GPS location technology will trigger the story chapters automatically.

Written submissions must be no longer than an A4 sheet of paper and the deadline for submission is Tuesday, February 20 at 5pm. The stories will be live on the app from Saturday, March 23 onwards.