Lewis Durham, 22, and Leslie Baron, 56, were fatally injured when a car collided with their motorbike on Ormskirk Road at its junction with Billinge Road, Pemberton, at around 7.15pm on Saturday April 13.

The younger of the two casualties was pronounced dead at the scene while Mr Baron lost his battle for life ikn hospital the following day.

Lewis Durham

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. He has since been released on bail.

The day before that tragedy, 88-year-old Joseph Shaw was critically injured when a Volkswagen Golf was in collision with his mobility scooter as it crossed Flapper Fold Lane, Atherton.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he passed away in hospital later the same evening.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

Leslie Baron

She too was bailed pending further inquiries.

A family tribute to Mr Shaw issued through the police read: “Joe was a much-loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he was well known in the local community.

"Joe enjoyed watching football, playing dominoes and he always had a smile on his face.

“Joe died surrounded by his loved ones and will be sadly missed. He is now back with his beloved Rita.”

Joe Shaw

Mr Durham’s family said: “He was the youngest in our family with the world at his feet.

"He’s left a huge hole in our family, our hearts are absolutely broken.

"He was always a happy, fun-loving character, who had everything going for him in life, loved by everyone and had the best of friends. A loving son, grandson, and little brother.

“We’d like to thank the emergency services and people who assisted him at the scene who comforted him in maybe his last moments. We’ll cherish every memory we have of you Lewis.

“We’re all beyond proud of you and will miss and love you forever.

"You’re now the brightest star in the sky Lewis.

"Love you forever and always Mam, Dad, Grandma, Granda, Nana, and your two big sisters.”

And Mr Baron's family said: “He was a much-loved brother, uncle, and a friend to many.

“We would firstly like to thank the emergency services and the members of the public for all their efforts in helping him at the scene of the collision.

"We extend our praise to the hospital staff at Aintree Hospital also.

“Lez was a larger-than-life character who loved his dogs, riding his motorbike, and playing golf.

"He would do anything for anyone.

"He will be missed deeply by us all.

“May he rest in peace; we will love you always.”

Inquests have now opened into all three deaths at Bolton Coroner’s Court at which each deceased was identified.