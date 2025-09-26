An inquest looking into the deaths of a teen mum and her newborn baby will be held next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nineteen-year-old Mellodie-Ocean Jarman, from Atherton, and her daughter Athena-Pearl Darbyshire, who was just 18 hours old, both died on Sunday, February 2 at Royal Bolton Hospital.

A pre-inquest review has been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court ahead of a full inquest, which is now scheduled to begin on Monday, March 16 and last for three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coroner Timothy Brennand agreed to a request for a consultant obstetrician to be called as an independent expert witness during the hearing.

Mellodie-Ocean Jarman was looking forward to becoming a mum

The family’s representative said they would be able to look at issues including whether the clinicians who saw Mellodie when she became unwell on January 31 should have suspected a pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Mr Brennand also agreed that Mellodie’s partner Daniel Darbyshire would be included in the family members not asked to give oral evidence, with their statements used as evidence instead, though they could still be questioned by interested people.

A report from Maternity and Newborn Safety Investigations (MNSI) was highlighted by Mr Brennand, who said he was in the “unusual position” of having been given the report but asked not to disclose it to anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He decided to invite the MSNI to become an interested person in the inquest so the matter could be considered.

Mellodie’s family previously told Wigan Today she was 32 weeks into the pregnancy and looking forward to becoming a mum when she became unwell on January 31.

She was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital, where she was seen by medical staff before being sent home to rest.

But the following night, she became unwell and she was rushed back to the hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athena-Pearl was born at 12.32am on Sunday, February 2 by emergency Caesarean section.

Medics continued to treat Mellodie but sadly she was pronounced dead at 1.52am.

Unfortunately Athena’s condition deteriorated later that day and she was placed in her mother’s arms, where she died at 6.24pm.

Their family was told Mellodie’s death was due to pulmonary embolism, caused by DVT during the third trimester of her pregnancy.

Athena’s death was due to severe hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy with multi-organ dysfunction due to her prematurity. Her mother having a cardiac arrest was a contributing factor.