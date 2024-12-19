The grieving family of a 21-year-old man questioned whether there was a delay by police before his body was found near a Wigan cycle path.

Filip Czornyj’s mother told an inquest that she asked officers searching for her son to go to National Cycle Route 55, off Petticoat Lane, Ince.

The alarm had been raised earlier that night when he sent a concerning Snapchat message to his girlfriend.

But the hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court failed to establish whether police went straight to that area to search for Filip.

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Keenaghan said it was not recorded on the police log that the officer’s report at 1.22am included Katarzyna Czornaja’s suggestion – but it did not mean they had not gone there.

She said: “All I can say is that it was not on the log that any information has been given by mother and it’s not in his [the officer’s] statement either. That’s not to say the information hasn’t been passed on over the radio and acted on, because there were staff conducting searches on the railway line and skate park and so on before that.”

The inquest heard Filip sent the message shortly after 10.30pm on September 26 and, after trying to call him and then contacting his sister, his girlfriend called the police at 11.23pm.

Officers were deployed to the family’s home on Coniston Avenue, Ince, and inquiries made regarding his mobile phone location and a GPS ankle tag he was wearing after being released from prison.

Shortly before 12.30am, mobile phone data was received suggesting he could be in an area just north of Seaman Way, and just after 2am the GPS tag was located close to Petticoat Lane.

It was there Filip was found six minutes later. Paramedics attended, but he was confirmed to have died.

He had two photographs with him – one of his mother and sister and another of his father, who had died at around the same time 10 years earlier.

A note expressing Filip’s intent was discovered in a drawer in his bedroom, the inquest heard.

A post-mortem examination found he died by hanging.

The inquest heard Filip’s behaviour changed about a month before he died, with his sister Paulina saying he was “more irritated and angry”, he slept in late and “snapped” at people.

On September 25, he spoke about feeling “ugly”, but she told him not to be silly and was not worried about him.

The inquest heard medical records stated Filip had searched for suicide methods at the age of 17 and he harmed himself in August 2023.

In a mental health assessment at HMP Hindley in October 2023 he reported having symptoms of anxiety and flashbacks to trauma, which led to him being referred to a psychologist.

Dr Victor Ilubaera, clinical lead GP at Ince Surgery, said he had been on a waiting list for talking therapy and declined medication for anxiety.

He was last seen in May regarding a sick note and the surgery chased up the psychological therapy.

Asked if anything could have been done differently, Dr Ilubaera said Filip’s mental health could have been reviewed after two or three months.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale concluded he died by suicide.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123.