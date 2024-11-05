An inquest has been opened looking into the death of a woman at the centre of a murder investigation.

Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Mashal Ilyas, 24, was discovered at a property on Oxford Road, Atherton, on Wednesday, October 9.

But coroner Prof Dr Alan P Walsh adjourned the hearing while criminal proceedings surrounding her death continue.

A date for a full inquest has not been set.

Emergency services were called to the house at around 11.40am that day, following concerns for the welfare of a woman, and Ms Ilyas was confirmed to have died.

At the time, a police spokesman said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

But the results of a Home Office post-mortem examination led to the case being upgraded to a suspicious death investigation.

Nadeem Muhammed Begum, 52, of Oxford Road, Atherton, was charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bolton Crown Court on November 14.