Wigan Athletic fan Darren Orme, whose disappearance sparked a massive search, died by drowning, a court heard.

People from across Wigan and even further afield turned out to help look for the 54-year-old when he was reported missing last month.

There were public appeals by both Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors, flyers were distributed and social media appeals were shared over and over.

But there was heartbreak for Darren’s family when police confirmed his body had been found on March 24.

Darren Orme

An inquest looking into the circumstances surrounding his death has now been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

Police coroner’s officer Philip Dawber told the court: “Mr Orme, who lived alone, was reported missing from home by his sister on March 5 after comments were made that following him being made redundant, he was going to take his own life.”

He said police treated him as a “high risk” missing person and searches were carried out.

Two members of the public walking along the Leeds-Liverpool Canal found Darren’s body in the water at lock 88 on March 24.

Paramedics attended and he was confirmed to have died at 12.35pm that day.

His body was identified at Wigan Infirmary the following day by his sister Alison Simm.

The court heard Darren, who lived on Beech Hill Lane, had died by drowning.

A police investigation was carried out, with Mr Dawber stating: “There were no suspicious circumstances reported.”

Senior coroner Timothy Brennand asked for statements to be provided by Darren’s GP, police, Canal and River Trust and others.

He scheduled a full inquest for 2pm on Wednesday, July 9 and adjourned the hearing.

Tributes continue to be paid to Darren following his death, with superstar Russell Watson dedicating a song to him during his show at The Edge Arena on Saturday.

And there was a minute’s applause for Darren at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday when Wigan Athletic played Barnsley.

Latics fans have been invited to leave flowers, shirts and scarves at the ground for Darren and there is a book of condolence.

More than £10,000 has been donated to an appeal to help pay for a funeral.