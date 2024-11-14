Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving wife who was arrested on suspicion of her husband’s murder was released when it became clear he took his own life, an inquest heard.

Nishanthan Gration, 37, died at his home on Eleanor Street, Wigan, on Saturday, December 2.

His wife Catherine Abraham was arrested by police, amid concerns which included a knife being found near his body and blood on his face.

But a post-mortem examination revealed he died by hanging and she was released when it was established there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A tearful Mrs Abraham attended an inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court this week, where it was recorded that her husband died by suicide.

The court heard that friends had stayed with the couple the night before and Mr Gration drove them to a railway station at around 9am on December 2.

When he returned, he argued with Mrs Abraham and went into another room, while she stayed in the bedroom.

Mr Gration sent two messages to his wife on WhatsApp at 10.25am and 10.26am saying goodbye, but she thought he was simply angry and fell asleep, the inquest heard.

When she awoke two hours later, she left the bedroom and was shocked to discover Mr Gration suspended in the stairwell.

She got a knife from the kitchen and cut him down, which led to him falling down the stairs, the inquest heard.

She tried to rouse him with water, before going to a neighbour’s house and banging on the door for help.

In a statement read in court, neighbour Nicholas Jones said Mrs Abraham was shouting “ambulance” and “help” and he went to her house with his partner Samantha Sloan.

Neighbours Julie and Mark Charnock also went to help and found Mr Gration lying face down on the floor, with a knife near his right hand which appeared to have blood on the blade.

They reported Mrs Abraham was “really hysterical” and banging on her husband’s back with her fists. Mrs Abraham had earlier told the court she did this to try to rouse him.

They moved her and were able to turn Mr Gration over and begin CPR, before paramedics arrived and took over.

A statement from paramedic Nicola Callaghan said Mr Gration was unresponsive, did not have a pulse and had blood around his nostrils and mouth. She could not find any puncture wounds or lacerations on his body.

Attempts were made to revive him, but he was confirmed to have died at 1.10pm.

Mrs Abraham was arrested on suspicion of her husband’s murder and gave police her account of what happened.

Det Ch Insp Mark Davies, from Greater Manchester Police’s major investigation team, told the inquest it soon became clear that the cause of Mr Gration’s death was not suspicious.

He said what was thought to be blood on the knife had actually been rust.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Gration died by hanging, with pathologist Dr Philip Lumb noting a mark on his neck was consistent with self-suspension and bleeding from his nose was likely to be a sign of asphyxia.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale concluded he died by suicide.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123.