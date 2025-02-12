Wigan pensioner was victim of neglect before her death, inquest hears
Mary Dyson, 75, died at her home on Booths Brow Road, Ashton, in February 2023 due to an undiagnosed pulmonary thromboembolism.
She had visited her GP with sudden shortness of breath just 10 days earlier.
Mrs Dyson was referred to hospital, but was discharged on the same day after being told she was in heart failure – something now thought to be a misdiagnosis.
An inquest found that further investigations should have been arranged, which would have led to the correct diagnosis of pulmonary thromboembolism.
This could have been treated with high dose anti-coagulant medication, which could have reduced the size of the pulmonary thromboembolism and prevented any further pulmonary thromboembolism from forming.
Jerard Knott and Laura Forsyth, of Fletchers Solicitors, instructed Leila Benyounes, of Parklane Plowden, to represent the Dyson family at an inquest held in Bolton in January.
A formal finding of “neglect” was made by the coroner, who concluded that Mrs Dyson’s death was aggravated by lack of care.
The coroner found that there were gross failures to provide basic medical care to Mrs Dyson, which would have likely prevented her death.
They subsequently recorded the cause of death as natural causes, contributed to by neglect.
Although this conclusion brought some comfort to the Dyson family, following a lengthy build-up to the inquest, they now intend to move forward with a civil case in light of this finding.