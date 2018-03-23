Investigation after car crashes into house

A police investigation is under way after a dramatic incident in which a car ploughed into a house.



Emergency services were called to the property on Fallowfield Way in Tyldesley shortly before 12.25am on Friday.

They found a significant amount of damage had been caused to the address.

The driver of the vehicle had managed to flee the scene in the car.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

Fire crews from Hindley and Leigh stations, together with specialist response units, also attended as it was feared there might be a gas leak but this turned out not to be the case.

The affected property and surrounding houses were all thoroughly checked.

Utilities companies attended and isolated all the gas and electrics.

The fire service remained at the scene for around two hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 32 of March 23, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.