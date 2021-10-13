Investigation after man dies six days after disturbance in Wigan

Police were called to Linney Square in Scholes just after midnight on Monday, October 4 to a report of a disturbance in which a number of people had suffered minor injuries.

Kunil Nur, 44, was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital by ambulance and was later discharged.

But police have now announced that he died on Sunday.

Detectives are investigating what happened and say they are keeping an open mind around the circumstances and what may have caused his death.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out but its results were inconclusive, so detectives are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the disturbance on Linney Square to come forward.

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

Det Sgt Sophie O'Rourke, from Wigan CID, said: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with the man's family who are understandably devastated.

"We immediately launched an investigation and all available lines of enquiry and CCTV checks have been carried out since the reported disturbance in Wigan.

"We're keeping an open mind around the circumstances of his death and are now in a position to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance on Linney Square late that evening to contact us.

"Anyone with information can report it online at www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 22 of October 4 or by calling 0161 856 7251.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."