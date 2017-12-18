Investigation launched after racist troll abuses footballer

An investigation has been launched after a Wigan Athletic footballer was racially abused by an online troll.

Ivan Toney, who is on loan to Latics from Newcastle United, was subjected to the abuse by a twitter account purporting to be a Latics supporter.

The striker was attacked by the account @BallerBurn, which has since been deleted, prompting a furious backlash from genuine supporters and even Toney himself.

Toney, 21, shared the racist message and a screenshot of the twitter profile to highlight the issue.

“I would like to see this person face to face to see what they get from this kind of nonsense,” Toney said.

Scores of Latics fans voiced their support for Toney, and slammed the anonymous troll’s racist bullying.

Paul Knowles said: “Please find this loser and shut him out. No place for this disgraceful behaviour around our club!”

Professional footballer Nicky Adams, who plays for Carlisle United, also backed Toney after seeing his post.

The 31-year-old from Bolton said: “Scumbag mate. Would never meet you face to face. Keyboard warrior with no mates probably. Ignore them Ivan.”

Many fans took to social media to demand stern action against the person responsible, branding his actions as “criminal, not just offensive.”

The club promptly responded to confirm it would be conducting a thorough investigation into the vile comments.

The official Wigan Athletic twitter account wrote: “This account has been blocked for some time by the club. We will work with Twitter to ensure this behaviour is dealt with strongly.

“We take this very seriously and strongly condemn these actions.”

They later added: “Rest assured, we are currently investigating and will liaise with Twitter and the police to establish the identity of the account holder.

“At the very least, the person responsible will receive a life ban from the DW stadium.”