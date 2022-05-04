One of these 'roasts' was inspired by the recent Netflix series 'Is it Cake?'

With thick slices of meat and Yorkshire puds lashed with gravy, this feast looks every bit the classic roast.

But fans of the family favourite would be forgiven for feeling flummoxed on tucking into the dish.

Because this great British staple with a twist, which is guaranteed to hit the sweet spot, is actually a cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is it cake or carvery? Scroll down to find out.....

Jan Foster, who works as a ‘cake-a-tier’ at carvery and cake-makers Farmhouse Inns, left guests stunned as she cut into the creation designed to look like a traditional carvery.

Displayed next to an actual carvery at Jan’s workplace, the showstopping masterpiece took centre stage as onlookers struggled to tell the difference between the two.

The chocolate sponge filled cake was inspired by the popular Netflix series 'Is it Cake?', which sees highly skilled bakers compete to create the most realistic illusion cakes.

“My love of baking and attention to detail has been passed down through generations," said Jan. "My mum loved to bake, so from a young age it’s always come naturally to me. Even now that she’s passed away, baking makes me feel closer to her.

The 'carvery' on the left of the previous images is in fact cake

“As I got older, I became more creative and found my passion in creating illusion cakes – cakes that look like something you see in everyday life.

"Given that we are also known for our best-in-class carveries at Farmhouse Inns, it felt natural to combine the two together and create a cake that looked exactly like a carvery.”

Jan's impressive repertoire includes cakes replicating a full English breakfast, pancake stacks and even popular fast food dishes.

“Without a doubt, the most rewarding part of my job is getting to be a part of people’s special occasions," said Jan. "I’ve lost count of how many cakes I’ve baked now, but I’ll never tire of the feeling of seeing someone smile as I show them their creation."

Jan, who has worked at the Farmhouse Inns' Holly Tree Farm in Nottingham since 2017, also hosts cake-making classes for children and adults in her spare time.

Emma Smith, senior marketing manager at Farmhouse Inns, said: “Our talented cake-a-tiers always go the extra mile to delight our guests. From the initial baking to the finishing touches, all of our indulgent cakes are handcrafted on-site by skilled and passionate bakers like Jan."