'It's causing untold damage to wildlife': firefighters plead with Wigan youngsters not to set grass fires

The plea was made after crews from Wigan, Hindley and Bolton were called out to the same blazing fields twice in the same night, with arson considered to be the likely call.

Hindley watch manager Ben Bridson said it was heartbreaking to see how many birds and small mammals are killed when caught up in these kinds of malicious incidents.

Grass fires are, sadly, commonplace, especially in the summer. But they are all the more galling for firefighters to deal with when they've been deliberately started

Crews first raced to the fields off Lily Lane and Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong, at 8pm on Thursday August 17 and spent an hour using beaters and hoses to put out the flames.

But within half an hour of returning to base they received another 999 call summoning them back there to put out a fresh blaze in the grass which had recently been cut by the farmer and was lying on the ground.

Watch manager Bridson said: “It is almost certain that kids were responsible and they were probably watching us put the first fire out then leave before starting the second one.

"They probably think it’s a bit of fun but I don’t think they realise the untold damage to the wildlife they are causing.”