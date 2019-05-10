Jobs up for grabs at new Wigan restaurant - here's how to apply

A popular bar and restaurant chain is on the hunt for Wiganers to make up its workforce as it prepares to launch its latest venture in the borough.

Elle R Leisure, the firm behind Manchester eatery chain Albert’s, is just months away from opening in Standish, at the site of the former Beeches Hotel in School Lane. Once complete, the venue will comprise a 200-cover restaurant, bar and three private event spaces, plus outdoor drinking and dining space.

The operation will also create 100 new jobs, and the Albert’s team are looking for new recruits for all aspects of the business. Several roles need to be filled, including a general manager, assistant general manager, plus managers for the restaurant, bar and events teams.

Bar tenders, cocktail artists, kitchen porters, door hosts, cleaners, waiting staff and food runners are also among the roles up for grabs along with chefs of all levels.

Recruitment days are being held on Monday and Tuesday, from 10am to 5pm, at Wigan Life Centre and on May 29 (2pm–8pm) and May 30 (3.30pm–8pm) in the atrium of Wigan town hall. Send CVs in advance to recruitment@albertsstandish.com in advance.