Josh Simons MP for Makerfield: I'll win your trust

As the new MP for Makerfield, I’m honoured that so many chose to vote for Labour and for me. Thank you for trusting me. But I’m acutely aware that many did not. Perhaps you voted Reform because you felt let down by both parties, or did not vote all, because you felt it wouldn’t make a difference.

To you, I say: I understand. In recent years, too many promises have been made and broken. Too often, working peoples’ concerns have been ignored, or treated with wilful disregard, by people in Westminster. You are right to be frustrated. Trust in politics is broken because politicians broke it.

Over the coming months and years, I have one main goal: to rebuild your faith in politics and your trust in politicians by demonstrating, whether or not you voted for me, that I will deliver for you. I will work at the heart of the Labour Government to make sure your voice is heard round the tables that matter, staying focused on serving you and being a strong voice for the area.

We must restore integrity in politics. I worked with our Prime Minister to change the Labour Party from a protest group into a party focused on serving working people. A vital part of that is keeping our promises. That’s why we announced 35 bills to deliver our manifesto last week. Setting up GB Energy to lower bills, creating stronger powers to combat anti-social behaviour including nuisance off-road biking, changing planning laws to deliver infrastructure and public services alongside new housing.

But I want to start these columns with an issue I discussed with hundreds of you during the campaign: migration. Let me be clear – migration is too high. Over 2000 migrants were detected crossing the Channel in June alone. That is not acceptable. Criminal gangs continue to make a profit, exploiting people while creating chaos at our borders.

I am proud that the Government has already begun establishing the Border Security Command. It will transform how UK intelligence agencies and border forces work together, with counterparts overseas, to police borders and tackle the gangs at source. The agency will be given the ability to use tough anti-terrorism powers.

The wider system of migration must also change. Working people lose out when wages are kept artificially low by importing unfairly cheap labour. With our new body ‘Skills England’, we want to link the points-based migration system more closely to skills and training, investing in British workers and working people across Makerfield, to do the jobs we need and be fairly paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I will always update you on how this Labour Government in Westminster is working to deliver on the issues you care about. I will also be focused on local issues: getting long-promised roads built to reduce traffic across the constituency, including in Ashton, Hindley and Hindley Green, and Worsley Mesnes. Making sure that every area has access to health centres and GPs, including Orrell and Hindley Green where there is currently no provision whatsoever.