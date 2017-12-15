Lady Wiggins sorry for Froome insult

Sir Bradley Wiggins wife has apologised for a social media message branding her husband’s former teammate Chris Froome as a “slithering reptile”.

Lady Wiggins (pictured) swiftly deleted the post accompanied by a news story about Froome’s adverse drugs test result following his 2017 Vuelta a Espana victory.

“I am going to be sick,” she said. “Nothing in the news. If I was given to conspiracy theory I’d allege they’d thrown my boy under the bus on purpose to cover for this slithering reptile.”

Later she apologised, saying: “Sorry everyone for my emotional comments and insults. Too much stress got the better of me.”

Froome denies any wrongdoing. Sir Bradley has also faced accusations of he exploited the sport’s Therapeutic Use Exemption system.