Lancashire pedestrian in his 80s has died after being hit by a car near Wigan

A pedestrian that was injured in a Lancashire collision last week has sadly died.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:16 GMT
Lancashire Police were called at 11:48 am on Saturday, November 25 after a red Ford Focus collided with a pedestrian in Wrightington.

It happened on Toogood Lane when the Focus was travelling towards Tunley Lane.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital but police have now confirmed tha he sadly died last week.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”

We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage and anyone who can help should email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting 492 of 25th of November 2023.

