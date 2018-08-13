Latest Wigan food hygiene ratings revealed

The latest batch of food hygiene inspections are in, and more than half of the latest hygiene inspections have turned up high marks.
There were 59 surprise inspections by the Food Standards Agency in June at restaurants, pubs, takeaways, cafes and schools across the borough. And 54 per cent of them (32) earned a perfect score of five.
There were five venues each to receive a rating of three, two or one.
Vito’s Pizza in Elliot Street, Tyldesley, was the only venue to score the lowest possible result of zero.
Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.
The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.
A four rating means standards are “Good,” three indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.
Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement.”
Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.
Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.
All ratings are correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2018.
FIVE
Atherton Salvation Army, George Street, Atherton
Bakkavor Meals, Dobson Park Way, Ince
Butterflies Coffee House, 110 Bradshawgate, Leigh,
C R Cakes & Bakes, 11 Lowerfield Gardens, Golborne
Cakes by Jane Wigan, Sherwood Drive, Norley
Dolce - St James CE Primary School, Tyrer Avenue, Wigan
Dolce - St Patrick's Catholice Primary School, Hardybutts, Wigan
Fifteens at Standish, 73 High Street, Standish
Franchise Catering @ Gathurst Golf Club, Miles Lane, Shevington
Heron Frozen Foods, 44-46 Bradshawgate, Leigh
Holly Tree Preschool & Trackers, St James Road, Orrell
Honey Bear Day Care, 14 Nel Pan Lane, Leigh
KFC, Parsonage Way, Leigh
Krafty Coffee, 54 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield
Little Buddies Play Centre, Great George Street, Wigan
Little Rainbows' Day Nursery, 2a Guest Street, Leigh
McDonalds, Worthington Way, Wigan
McDonalds, Parsonage Way, Leigh
MetroFresh Fred Longworth High, Printshop Lane, Tyldesley
MetroFresh Golborne Community Primary School, Talbot Street, Golborne
MetroFresh St Aidan's Rc J & I, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley
MetroFresh St Peters Ce J & I (Ncb), Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield
MetroFresh St William's Rc J & I, Ince Green Lane, Ince
Nando's, Derby Street, Leigh
Newton Westpark Primary School, Tennyson Avenue, Leigh
Next Generation Nursery, 118 Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground
Portland Wine and Gin Bar, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Semplicita Mobile Catering, Frith Street, Wigan
St Francis Church Hall, City Road, Wigan
Starbucks, 31-33 Market Place, Wigan
The Fat Olive Restaurant, 13 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
Wily Fox Brewery, 1-3 Kellett Close, Martland Park
FOUR
Appleby Court Nursing Home, Ellesmere Road, Wigan
Busy Bees, 35-37 Walkden Avenue, Wigan
Firs Lane Post Office, 1-3 Wigan Road, Leigh
Heron Day Nursery - Norley, 78 Norley Hall Avenue
Hourigan House, Myrtle Avenue, Leigh
Khurmi's Off Licence, 21 Heath Street, Golborne
McColls, 9 The Centre, Higherfold, Leigh
Pizza Hut, 2 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan
The Chinese Buffet, 63 Standishgate, Wigan
The Hawk Hotel, Carr Lane, Wigan
The New Charles Dickens Inn, 14 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan
THREE
Crispy Cob, 158 Warrington Road, Wigan
Fired Wok, 425 Gidlow Lane, Wigan
Kirkhall Lane Chippy, 54 Kirkhall Lane, Leigh
Sports Direct - (Dine Contract Catering), Challenge Way, Martland Park
The New Chippery, 20 Market Street, Wigan
Traditional Sweeties / ACW Retail, New Market Street, Wigan
TWO
No 271 Coffee Kitchen, 271 Upholland Road, Billinge
Norley Hall Fish Bar, 83 Norley Hall Avenue
Sakura, 218a Gidlow Lane, Wigan
The Raven, 5 Wallgate, Newtown
ONE
Mini Market, 35-37 Newton Road, Lowton
Poacher, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan
Premier Convenience Store, 321 Warrington Road, Abram
Prepped 2 Go, 16 Heath Street, Golborne
Tesco Wigan Extra CR, Central Park Way, Wigan
ZERO
Vito's Pizza, 124 Elliott Street, Tyldesley