Latest Wigan food hygiene ratings revealed

The latest batch of food hygiene inspections are in, and more than half of the latest hygiene inspections have turned up high marks.

There were 59 surprise inspections by the Food Standards Agency in June at restaurants, pubs, takeaways, cafes and schools across the borough. And 54 per cent of them (32) earned a perfect score of five.

The New Chippery scored a rating of Three

There were five venues each to receive a rating of three, two or one.

Vito’s Pizza in Elliot Street, Tyldesley, was the only venue to score the lowest possible result of zero.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The information provided on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities participating in the national Food Hygiene Rating Scheme in England, Northern Ireland and Wales, or the Food Hygiene Information Scheme in Scotland.

Fifteens at Standish scored five out of five

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.

A four rating means standards are “Good,” three indicates a “generally satisfactory” performance, while “some improvement is necessary” for venues sporting a rating of two.

Anywhere with a rating of one requires major improvement, and zero ratings demand “urgent improvement.”

Vito's Pizza in Tyldesley got a Zero mark

Establishments are also judged on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Credit is also given for confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge of the establishment and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce, as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

All ratings are correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2018.

FIVE

Atherton Salvation Army, George Street, Atherton

Bakkavor Meals, Dobson Park Way, Ince

Butterflies Coffee House, 110 Bradshawgate, Leigh,

C R Cakes & Bakes, 11 Lowerfield Gardens, Golborne

Cakes by Jane Wigan, Sherwood Drive, Norley

Dolce - St James CE Primary School, Tyrer Avenue, Wigan

Dolce - St Patrick's Catholice Primary School, Hardybutts, Wigan

Fifteens at Standish, 73 High Street, Standish

Franchise Catering @ Gathurst Golf Club, Miles Lane, Shevington

Heron Frozen Foods, 44-46 Bradshawgate, Leigh

Holly Tree Preschool & Trackers, St James Road, Orrell

Honey Bear Day Care, 14 Nel Pan Lane, Leigh

KFC, Parsonage Way, Leigh

Krafty Coffee, 54 Gerard Street, Ashton-In-Makerfield

Little Buddies Play Centre, Great George Street, Wigan

Little Rainbows' Day Nursery, 2a Guest Street, Leigh

McDonalds, Worthington Way, Wigan

McDonalds, Parsonage Way, Leigh

MetroFresh Fred Longworth High, Printshop Lane, Tyldesley

MetroFresh Golborne Community Primary School, Talbot Street, Golborne

MetroFresh St Aidan's Rc J & I, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley

MetroFresh St Peters Ce J & I (Ncb), Downall Green Road, Ashton-In-Makerfield

MetroFresh St William's Rc J & I, Ince Green Lane, Ince

Nando's, Derby Street, Leigh

Newton Westpark Primary School, Tennyson Avenue, Leigh

Next Generation Nursery, 118 Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground

Portland Wine and Gin Bar, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Semplicita Mobile Catering, Frith Street, Wigan

St Francis Church Hall, City Road, Wigan

Starbucks, 31-33 Market Place, Wigan

The Fat Olive Restaurant, 13 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

Wily Fox Brewery, 1-3 Kellett Close, Martland Park

FOUR

Appleby Court Nursing Home, Ellesmere Road, Wigan

Busy Bees, 35-37 Walkden Avenue, Wigan

Firs Lane Post Office, 1-3 Wigan Road, Leigh

Heron Day Nursery - Norley, 78 Norley Hall Avenue

Hourigan House, Myrtle Avenue, Leigh

Khurmi's Off Licence, 21 Heath Street, Golborne

McColls, 9 The Centre, Higherfold, Leigh

Pizza Hut, 2 Anjou Boulevard, Wigan

The Chinese Buffet, 63 Standishgate, Wigan

The Hawk Hotel, Carr Lane, Wigan

The New Charles Dickens Inn, 14 Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan

THREE

Crispy Cob, 158 Warrington Road, Wigan

Fired Wok, 425 Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Kirkhall Lane Chippy, 54 Kirkhall Lane, Leigh

Sports Direct - (Dine Contract Catering), Challenge Way, Martland Park

The New Chippery, 20 Market Street, Wigan

Traditional Sweeties / ACW Retail, New Market Street, Wigan

TWO

No 271 Coffee Kitchen, 271 Upholland Road, Billinge

Norley Hall Fish Bar, 83 Norley Hall Avenue

Sakura, 218a Gidlow Lane, Wigan

The Raven, 5 Wallgate, Newtown

ONE

Mini Market, 35-37 Newton Road, Lowton

Poacher, Holmes House Avenue, Wigan

Premier Convenience Store, 321 Warrington Road, Abram

Prepped 2 Go, 16 Heath Street, Golborne

Tesco Wigan Extra CR, Central Park Way, Wigan

ZERO

Vito's Pizza, 124 Elliott Street, Tyldesley