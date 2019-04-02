Lawyers called in after Wigan teen struck down by salmonella on Mexican holiday

A Wigan family whose stay at a luxury resort in Mexico was ‘ruined’ by serious gastric illness are among a number of holidaymakers who have instructed specialist travel lawyers to investigate issues linked to the site.



David Hodgkiss, 50, from Wigan, has revealed how he was ‘devastated’ when his 15-year-old son Ben developed symptoms including severe diarrhoea just days into a two-week family break at the five-star Royalton Riviera resort in Cancun.

The Hodgkiss family in Cancun

The problems proved so serious that the family were left with little option but to seek medical advice from the resort’s doctor. Subsequent tests on his return home confirmed that Ben was suffering from salmonella. David then fell ill towards the end of the holiday and required GP treatment himself once he was back in the UK.

The pair are among seven holidaymakers who have now contacted Irwin Mitchell’s specialist International Personal Injury team regarding illness issues they faced during stays at the Royalton Riviera between June and September last year.

The legal experts specialise in providing advice and support to those affected by illness problems at resorts across the globe and also act for holidaymakers who faced similar issues during stays at the same site in 2016.

Jatinder Paul, the specialist lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is acting for David and Ben Hodgkiss, said: “We are hugely concerned by the accounts provided by our clients regarding their stay at the Royalton Riviera and have already commenced our own investigations into what they experienced.

“This type of case is an important reminder why the seriousness of gastric illness issues should never be downplayed, with Ben in particular going on to develop salmonella as a result of what he faced.

“We are now determined to help our clients gain the answers they deserve as what caused their illnesses and would also be keen to hear from anyone else who may have also been affected.”

David, wife Elaine, 48, and Ben’s stay at the Royalton Riviera was booked with First Choice Holidays and began on 13 July, 2018. However, just three days later Ben started to suffer from symptoms including diarrhoea.

Telecoms engineer David recalled: “It was absolutely awful to see Ben suffering so much and it completely ruined the holiday. He was in such a bad way we simply had to see the doctor and eventually it was confirmed he had salmonella. We could not believe it.

“I then fell ill and while I did not test positive for the same problems I was still struggling a lot. I was shocked when the doctor also mentioned others had been ill too – it was a very worrying time.

“We had saved for months to pay for the holiday which we hoped would create some great family memories. Instead we have been left devastated that our holiday was ruined because of what happened.

“Our family now wants answers regarding what happened and if more could have been done to prevent it.”

Other families have instructed Irwin Mitchell to investigate after they were struck down with illness including nausea, fever and diarrhoea.