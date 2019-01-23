Legendary punk poet John Cooper Clarke returning to Wigan

One of Britain's most recognisable figures in writing is returning to Wigan for what is anticipated to be a show in demand.



Punk-inspired poet John Cooper Clarke, known as the Bard of Salford, will be back at The Old Courts this summer.

The Crawford Street arts and culture venue announced his return on social media on Wednesday lunchtime,

Tickets go on sale at 5pm on Wednesday and are expected to go quickly, with the performance poet's last Wigan appearance selling out in just a few hours.

The exact date of gig will also be revealed then.

John Cooper Clarke has become one of the country's most popular live poets with his unmistakable, rapid-fire delivery, gritty and funny takes on working-class life and poems such as I Wanna Be Yours.

Find out more at www.theoldcourts.com