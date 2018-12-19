Leigh Centurions commentator Phil Todoric dies

Leigh Centurions have announced the death of the club commentator Phil Todoric.

The club announced the death of the popular 'face of LCTV' today.

Affectionately known as 'Toddy', he was taken to hospital on December 5 after suffering an illness, a Centurions spokesman said on the club's website.

Writing on the Leigh Centurions' website, operations director Steve Openshaw said: “Phil, or Toddy as everyone affectionately knew him as, was simply a brilliant and loyal character. He was a lifelong supporter of the club and key member of the LCTV team.

“The players and staff knew him well, and we all convey our sadness. I am proud to have known Toddy for several years and counted him as a good friend, if I ever needed an honest ground level opinion I knew Toddy’s would always be genuine and reliable. He will be sadly missed by all, and my thoughts are with his family.”

LCTV colleague Matty Atkin added: “Sadly, Phil was taken to hospital on the 5th of December due to illness and has remained there since.

Phil was a bundle of joy when he had hold of the microphone or when he was in front of the camera, making people laugh with his puns and jokes whilst also accurately commentating on the games.

"He was a proper Leigh lad and was since he was born, attending near enough every home and away game! Joe (Wood), Ryan and me will all miss him at LCTV.”

A club spokesman said: "Everyone at Leigh Centurions passes on their sincere condolences to Phil’s family at this sad time."