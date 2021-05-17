Leigh Centurions-Wigan Warriors: Fans return to stadium
A limited crowd of Leigh fans are at the Leigh Sports Village for tonight's game against Wigan.
A crowd of more than 1,600 is expected for the match, kick-off 7.45pm.
In team news, Bevan French moves to full-back and Zak Hardaker switches to the wing for Adrian Lam's side, who are unbeaten in Super League. Mitch Clark makes his first appearance of the year.
Leigh include Anthony Gelling in their side despite his ongoing court trial, with the jury deliberating today.
Leigh: Brierley; Gelling, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney; Reynolds, Wildie; Mason, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell. Subs: Peats, Peteru, McCarthy, Ellis.
Wigan: French; Manfredi, Isa, Bibby, Hardaker; Smith, Hastings; Singleton, Powell, Partington, Bateman, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Byrne, Clark, Havard, Shorrocks.
Referee: Ben Thaler