After sitting empty for years and falling into disrepair, the Chapel Street building, parts of which date back to 1798, was in much need of TLC.

Now it is to be completely refurbished and repurposed as a base for local enterprises.

The first photograph is from the 1960s and shows the building as it was when used as an agricultural implements store founded in 1881 by John Sim.

Historic picture from the 1960s.

It has lots of original features such as a brick-floored cellar, plaster and lath features and some original joists.

Directors Wayne and Lloyd Jolley said "As residents of Leigh we're passionate about improving our local area and contributing to the town's revitalisation.

As the building sits sits on a junction of one of the main routes into town, the regeneration planned will improve Leigh's image for visitors and attract investment, as well as improve the aesthetic for neighbouring residents.

"We're excited to reveal the CGI artwork for the project, we think it's going to transform the area and be an important hub for local businesses.