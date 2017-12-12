Library craft event wreathed in festive fun

Creative Wiganers got in the Christmas spirit by making festive wreaths at a community hub.

The workshop was put on at Hindley Library and Community Centre by the Nomad Rangers.

Festive decorations taking shape at the library and community hub

Participants created the lovely traditional decorations from greenery including pine branches, cones and holly.

The event was one of a number of creative and craft-based Christmas sessions being run on Tuesdays at the First Avenue site, with Wiganers also being taught how to make cards and crackers, a spectacular table centrepiece and felt decorations.

The centre has a packed programme, with other events include a regular sculpture workshop and music sessions led by popular Wigan musician Bob Kettle from folk-rockers Merry Hell. For more information visit www.chapteronetearooms.co.uk

