Lisa Nandy MP: congratulations to students in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Many congratulations to the hundreds of students across Wigan who collected their A-level, T-Level, BTEC and other Vocational and Technical Qualification results last week.

Their achievements are the culmination of years of hard work, and they should feel extremely proud of the efforts they have made.

I also want to thank all our excellent local school and college staff who have been instrumental in supporting students to get the qualifications that will help them take their next steps in life whether that's going to university, venturing into the world of work or starting an apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of students this year is even more impressive given the huge disruption they have faced due to Covid lockdowns (which affected students in Wigan and the North West more than most areas), the cost of living crisis and the impact of unfit school buildings.

Lisa Nandy MP

Nationally, grades for A-levels this year were broadly similar to 2023 but it was encouraging to see that there was a 4% rise in students being accepted at their first-choice university.

It was also welcome to see the number of students receiving T-Level qualifications more than doubling on last year. Almost 7,400 students completed their courses with 88.7% achieving a pass of higher. T-Levels are new technical qualifications in subjects such as engineering, health, education and digital which include a substantial work placement alongside exams.

However, this year's A-level results in particular show that despite this success, regional disparities in results are still a cause for concern. The gap between the highest and lowest performing regions has grown since 2023, with London having 31.3% of grades at A or A* and the East Midlands only 22.5%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West did see an increase in the number of pupils getting grades A or above this year but there is still more than a 5% percentage point gap between our region and London and the South East.

St John Rigby College students celebrate with principal Peter McGhee

Private schools also continue to have the highest proportion of A grades and above and have again seen large increases this year.

As a first step to tackling these inequalities, the Government have pledged to recruit 6,500 new teachers, focusing on getting more teachers into shortage subjects and supporting regions facing the largest recruitment challenges.

A review of the curriculum and assessment system has also been launched to raise standards for all pupils and tackle the barriers which may hold them back, particularly those with special educational needs and disabilities or from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Education Secretary is also co-chairing a taskforce to tackle child poverty because of the wide-reaching implications the scourge of poverty has.

The Government will also provide free breakfast clubs and improved mental health support in schools to help ensure that every child can achieve their full potential.

Opportunities in life shouldn't come down to where you grow up or how much money your parents have. This Government is committed to breaking down barriers to make sure that all young people have the chance to achieve.