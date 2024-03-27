Local community based company offering free mixed martial arts sessions for teens in Wigan
These sessions will take place on either 4th April with 6th April as a follow up session or 9th April with 11th April as a follow up session.
The sessions will take place from 12-1pm at Fighter Blueprint Academy’s on James St, Ince.
Everyone is welcome to welcome to try MMA wrestling in a safe, inclusive, supportive environment with Head Coaches Becky Lewis and Andy Clamp who are both experienced youth mentors and title holding MMA champions.
A spokesperson from Atraxia for all said: "Thanks to support from Councillor Maureen O’Bern and Wigan Council’s Brighter Borough funding, local mental and physical health CIC Ataraxia for All is offering free Mixed Martial Arts short courses for 11-16 year olds during the Easter break,
"In partnership with the Fighter Blueprint Academy, run by local MMA legend Tom Blackledge, the courses will be hosted by youth mentors and MMA Champions Becky Lewis and Andy Clamp."
Ataraxia was founded to offer sporting, mentoring and training opportunities and to help individuals be the best version of themselves.
They want to help improve the physical and mental health, skills, and confidence of people in the local community, with an emphasis on those who are hard-to-reach due to deprivation, emotional or mental health difficulties.
To book a place on one of the courses, please visit Ataraxia’s website, www.ataraxia.org.uk