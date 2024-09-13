With the recently announced cuts to winter fuel payments and the cost of keeping the heating on to prove very difficult for pensioners in particular, there are spaces across Wigan fighting to tackle this one warm drink at a time by supporting those who may be vulnerable this autumn and winter.

Take a look at some of the places across Wigan offering people a local space to keep warm within the community as the cooler months roll in.

St David’s Church, Haigh

With the weather already starting to get chilly, St. David’s Church in Haigh are offering locals the chance to come together once every other Friday for “David’s drop in tea, coffee, toast and a warm space”.

Starting this Friday 13th September between 10am and 12pm, people are able to “drop in” whenever they can. This group offers people the chance to socialise, either meeting up with old friends or making new ones, over a hot drink and a piece of toast.

St David’s Church is part of the Church Wigan group, who in winter 2022 came together with Wigan Council to support people across the borough and help them to keep warm.

Platt Bridge Community Centre

Platt Bridge Community Centre, located on Platt Street, is another venue providing a safe and warm place for people. The community centre opens it’s “Warm Space” venue every Friday from 10am to 12pm.

As well as refreshments being available for 50p each, this weekly event welcomes people to play games, play bingo, and sometimes even hosts an entertainer. An excellent way to keep the community connected.

Tyler Lee CIC

Tyler Lee CIC, based at Tyler Lee Hair Company on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton, is supported by Wigan Council’s Community Team to provide a “welcoming and warm space” to its customers.

With hot drinks, snacks and internet access for those who attend, Tyler Lee CIC has its doors open for the Wigan community.

Edington Arms, Hindley

Located on Ladies Lane in Hindley, the John Holt Edington Arms welcomes over 60s on the first Tuesday of every month for a tea and coffee morning. Their "warm and welcoming space" is £3 to attend which includes access to tea, coffee and cake.

Warm spaces like these are vital for many people, especially towards the end of the year, as they give people an excuse to get out and spend time in a safe and welcoming environment.