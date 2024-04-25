Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Standing as a candidate for The Workers Party of Britain, Peter Seddon has packed away his typewriter and hopes to become a councillor for Shevington With Lower Ground and Moor.

The local elections are taking place across the UK on May 2.

The Workers Party of Britain is a fairly new party, so you may not be aware of them. You can see thier ten point programme on thier website (https://workerspartybritain.org/ten-point-programme/).

Peter Seddon is a candidate for Shevington With Lower Ground and Moor

There are a total of five candidates for this particular ward, all competing for one seat as councillor. They are: John Peter Burley (Liberal Democrats), Debbie Fairhurst (Shevington Independents Part of Wigan Independents), Vicky Galligan (Labour), Michael Colin Owens (Conservative), and Peter Seddon (Workers Party GB).