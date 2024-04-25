Local Writer Enters The Local Elections

Local fiction writer, Peter Seddon (AKA Peter Foley), has thrown his hat in the ring to become Shevington With Lower Ground and Moor's next councillor.
By Peter SeddonContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Standing as a candidate for The Workers Party of Britain, Peter Seddon has packed away his typewriter and hopes to become a councillor for Shevington With Lower Ground and Moor.

The local elections are taking place across the UK on May 2.

The Workers Party of Britain is a fairly new party, so you may not be aware of them. You can see thier ten point programme on thier website (https://workerspartybritain.org/ten-point-programme/).

Peter Seddon is a candidate for Shevington With Lower Ground and Moor

There are a total of five candidates for this particular ward, all competing for one seat as councillor. They are: John Peter Burley (Liberal Democrats), Debbie Fairhurst (Shevington Independents Part of Wigan Independents), Vicky Galligan (Labour), Michael Colin Owens (Conservative), and Peter Seddon (Workers Party GB).

If you plan to vote, don't forget that voters in England need to show photo ID to vote at polling stations.

