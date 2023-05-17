Looking for the family of Thomas Colleson/Collinson of the Connaught Rangers
Hoping to reunite his family with his 1914–15 Star medal and military report
Lesley James Fahy purchased a 1914–15 Star medal to T Colleson of the Connaught Rangers on an auction site over a decade ago.
Lesley’s granduncle was in the 5th Battalion Royal Irish Regiment and later the 2nd Battalion Connaught Rangers which were part of the British Expeditionary Force. He was one of the earliest troops to take the field on the Western Front. As well as WWI War and Victory medals he was entitled to the 1914 Star. Lesley does not have his granduncle’s medals and was looking for a medal to the Connaught Rangers as a memento.
In 2020 Lesley asked military historian Chris Baker to compile a military history report about Thomas who came from Ashton-in-Makerfield, near Wigan. Lesley now thinks its the right time to reunite the medals with his family.