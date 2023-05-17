Looking for the family of Thomas Colleson/Collinson of the Connaught Rangers

Lesley’s granduncle was in the 5th Battalion Royal Irish Regiment and later the 2nd Battalion Connaught Rangers which were part of the British Expeditionary Force. He was one of the earliest troops to take the field on the Western Front. As well as WWI War and Victory medals he was entitled to the 1914 Star. Lesley does not have his granduncle’s medals and was looking for a medal to the Connaught Rangers as a memento.