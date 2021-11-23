Lorry driver fails breath-test after alarming behaviour at the wheel

North West Motorway Police say they were alerted to the erratic driving by a member of the public in the early hours of Tuesday November 23.

The HGV was seen to be swerving around on the northbound carriageway of the M6.

And when a patrol stopped the vehicle just off junction 23, the driver then attempted to go the wrong way at Haydock Island.

The trucker was shown to have been drink-driving

After failing a breath test, the unnamed driver was arrested.