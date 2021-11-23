Lorry driver fails breath-test after alarming behaviour at the wheel
A trucker has been arrested for drink-driving after swerving around on the motorway near Wigan then trying to drive the wrong way down a street.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:43 am
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 7:44 am
North West Motorway Police say they were alerted to the erratic driving by a member of the public in the early hours of Tuesday November 23.
The HGV was seen to be swerving around on the northbound carriageway of the M6.
And when a patrol stopped the vehicle just off junction 23, the driver then attempted to go the wrong way at Haydock Island.
After failing a breath test, the unnamed driver was arrested.
