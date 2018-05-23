M6 re-opens after ten-vehicle crash at busy junction

A lorry driver was taken to hospital by air ambulance after suffering major trauma in a multi-vehicle pile-up earlier today.

Eight cars and two HGVs are believed to have been involved in the crash at Orrell Interchange where the M58 meets the M6 North.

Motorists waiting to be released from the M6 Northbound

Paramedics have revealed that at least one patient was taken to Aintree Hospital with traumatic injuries while two drivers, one woman aged 33, were taken to Wigan Infirmary for minor injuries after the incident early this morning (Wednesday).

The M6 northbound carriageway was closed for almost three hours between J25 and J26 with diversions in place.

During the recovery works Highways England asked for drivers to be patient while emergencey services worked on removing trapped traffic from the road.

The southbound carriageway, which was initially closed to allow air ambulance access, was reopened around an hour after the incident.

M6 Northbound following crash

Stranded motorists reported ambulances, police and a fire crews racing to the scene.

One said: "There are emergency vehicles everywhere and traffic is at a standstill."

M6 Northbound traffic following crash

Traffic is at a standstill around Orrell and the M6 north has been closed following a ten-car pile up