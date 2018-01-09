Machete-wielding robbers target supermarket

Staff at a Wigan supermarket "feared for their" life as three robbers carried out a raid last night armed with a machete.



At around 9.45pm last night (Monday) police were called to reports of a robbery at Asda in Hindley.

Supermarket employees told officers how the offenders had entered the premises with a machete, stolen cigarettes and cash and fled before police arrived.

Staff are said to have been "frightened for their life" during the ordeal.

An investigation into the robbery is now underway and anyone with information is urged to call Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting incident number 2086 of January 8 2017.