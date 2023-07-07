Major business that works for Wigan Council sets itself an ambitious electric vehicle target

Liberty’s current commercial fleet is made up of 847 vans and the firm plans to have 10 per cent of it fully electric by 2024.

Liberty’s vehicle fleet is its biggest contributor of CO2 emissions. In 2021-22, the company used 1.32m litres of diesel and petrol which equates to 3,282 tonnes of CO2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses say they are engaging directly with fleet drivers to identify those who would be eligible for the business’s innovative home charging solution. Delivered in partnership with Hypervolt, this allows chargers to be installed at the drivers’ homes.

Electric vans being delivered to Liberty's Wigan contract managers

Charge usage will be monitored remotely by Liberty and reimbursed directly to drivers for charging their work vehicles at home.

Sam Greenwood, head of fleet at Liberty, which offers whole-house property services nationally, said: “Our target to have 10 per cent of the commercial fleet fully electric by 2024 is an ambitious task made more challenging by the lack of public infrastructure.

"With the public charging network struggling to keep up with demand, we knew we had to be proactive to continue our mission to reduce CO2 emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By partnering with Hypervolt, we have been able to offer our drivers the chance to switch to electric vehicles without the worry about where to charge them. We’ve already begun the roll-out and are keen to keep the momentum going with more and more of our drivers taking on electric vehicles.”

New all-electric vans in the Wigan area

Warren Yates, senior supervisor at Liberty, who was one of the first Liberty drivers to receive an all-electric van, said: “After driving the new electric van for a couple of weeks I’m really pleased with it.

"The driving range was a concern before I got it, but I’m regularly seeing over 190 miles from a full charge on the mix of town driving that I do daily as part of my work on the Wigan Council contract.

"It’s a really impressive piece of technology, and so nice to drive, so the engineers in my team are now asking me when they can get one too.”

Meredydd Hughes, assistant director of building services from Portsmouth County Council, where Liberty has also started using of all-electric vans, said: "We are pleased to see that our contractors are committing to electric vehicles.