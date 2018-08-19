Man airlifted to hospital after fall in Haigh woodland

A man was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a fall at a popular Wigan beauty spot.



The North West Air Ambulance was called to Haigh Hall at around 6pm on Saturday.

The man, who had head and leg injuries, was taken by helicopter to the Royal Preston Hospital after the incident in Haigh Woodland Park.

The air ambulance had to land on the grass in front of the landmark 19th-century building.

The North West Ambulance Service also attended the scene to provide initial medical help.