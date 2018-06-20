Man charged after Wigan arson attack

A man has been charged after an arson which took place in Wigan.

Daniel Harter, of no fixed address, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and common assault at a property in Manning Avenue, Springfield.

Shortly before 5.15am on Sunday 10 June 2018, police were called by the fire service to the address.

A 29-year-old woman escaped the property, and thankfully her injuries were treated at the scene.

Harter, 36, appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 19 June 2018 and has been remanded into custody.