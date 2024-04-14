Man dies and five injured in house fire at Wigan home
A blaze broke out at a property on Warrington Road in Goose Green at around 2.30am on Sunday (April 14).
Road closures have now been lifted but Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Five other people in the house have also been injured with one in a life-threatening condition.
Chief Supt Clare Jenkins from GMP’s Wigan district said: "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident who are currently receiving treatment for their injuries and also grieving a tragic loss.
"Whilst our inquiries alongside GMFRS continue and are still in early stages we are confident it is an isolated incident that has no wider risk to the public.
"Anyone with information that may help with enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting log 393 of 14/04/2024."