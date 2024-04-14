Man dies and five injured in house fire at Wigan home

A man has died after a fire tore through a Wigan home.
By Sian Jones
Published 14th Apr 2024, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A blaze broke out at a property on Warrington Road in Goose Green at around 2.30am on Sunday (April 14).

Road closures have now been lifted but Greater Manchester Police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five other people in the house have also been injured with one in a life-threatening condition.

Five other people are being treated for their injuriesFive other people are being treated for their injuries
Five other people are being treated for their injuries
Read More
Two motorcyclists killed after horror crash on a busy Wigan road

Chief Supt Clare Jenkins from GMP’s Wigan district said: "Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident who are currently receiving treatment for their injuries and also grieving a tragic loss.

"Whilst our inquiries alongside GMFRS continue and are still in early stages we are confident it is an isolated incident that has no wider risk to the public.

"Anyone with information that may help with enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting log 393 of 14/04/2024."

Related topics:Wigan