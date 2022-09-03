News you can trust since 1853
Man dies following shocking crash in Hall Lane in Hindley

A man has died following a crash on a Wigan road.

By Sian Jones
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 10:19 am
Emergency services were called to reports that a Honda CBR100 motorbike was in collision with a Ford Focus car on Hall Lane in Hindley at around 4pm on Thursday.

One of the drivers – confirmed to be male by a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson – suffered fatal injuries.

The other driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

No arrests have been made.

A social media post on GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the area at the time, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2082 of 01/09/2022.

Details can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

