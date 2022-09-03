Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports that a Honda CBR100 motorbike was in collision with a Ford Focus car on Hall Lane in Hindley at around 4pm on Thursday.

One of the drivers – confirmed to be male by a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson – suffered fatal injuries.

The other driver remained at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A man has died following the collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No arrests have been made.

A social media post on GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the area at the time, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 2082 of 01/09/2022.