Man found dead at bridge

A man has been found dead at a bridge in Wigan.



Police were called to the location near Battersby Street in Higher Ince at around 2.50pm on Saturday December 30.

They recovered the body of a male there.

Enquiries to identify him are ongoing. The age of the man is currently unknown.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) also attended the scene.

Samaritans are available to help and listen at any time on 116 123.