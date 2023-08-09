Police and ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene in Fern Close, Shevington, at around 9am today.

Later, forensics officers arrived and police were still at the scene several hours later, where they could be seen searching a property.

The police scene in Fern Close, Shevington

A spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police responded to a report regarding the concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Fern Close in Wigan at around 9am today (Wednesday 9 August 2023).

“Sadly, a deceased man was found at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, which is unexplained, are ongoing currently.”

Neighbours in the small residential close off Shevington Lane described their shock at the developments.

One woman said: “I was upstairs when I heard all the sirens going at around 9am.

"We’re used to hearing them go up and down Shevington Lane but this time they didn’t stop.