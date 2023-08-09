News you can trust since 1853
Man found dead at Wigan house following concern for safety

A concern for the safety of a man led to a large emergency services presence in a Wigan residential street today (Wednesday).
By Alan Weston
Published 9th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Police and ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene in Fern Close, Shevington, at around 9am today.

Later, forensics officers arrived and police were still at the scene several hours later, where they could be seen searching a property.

The police scene in Fern Close, ShevingtonThe police scene in Fern Close, Shevington
The police scene in Fern Close, Shevington
A spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police responded to a report regarding the concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Fern Close in Wigan at around 9am today (Wednesday 9 August 2023).

“Sadly, a deceased man was found at the scene.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding his death, which is unexplained, are ongoing currently.”

Neighbours in the small residential close off Shevington Lane described their shock at the developments.

One woman said: “I was upstairs when I heard all the sirens going at around 9am.

"We’re used to hearing them go up and down Shevington Lane but this time they didn’t stop.

"It’s all a bit of a shock.”

