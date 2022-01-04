Man hospitalised after shocking crash on a Wigan main road

The overturned car

Emergency services responded to the one-vehicle collision on Liverpool Road in Ashton at around 11.30am on January 4.

A 43-year-old man was taken to hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown, however police believe they aren't life-threatening

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact police on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.