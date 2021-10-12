Man is seriously hurt after being trapped under a metal beam

A man has been seriously injured after he was trapped under a girder on a Wigan borough industrial estate.

Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:21 pm
Both the fire service and an ambulance crew were called to the incident on Meadowcroft Way in Leigh at 12:30pm on Monday.

It has been reported that the man sustained severe lower limb injuries but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The metal beam was removed and the casualty was taken to Manchester Royal Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

